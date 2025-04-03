Previous
Another Pair Of Swans ~ by happysnaps
Another Pair Of Swans ~

after finding the nesting pair of swans we found this beautiful pair on another lake!

To say we were delighted is an understatement!
3rd April 2025 3rd Apr 25

Valerie Chesney

Barb ace
Beautiful capture! Different swans than I've ever seen...
April 3rd, 2025  
