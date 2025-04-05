Sign up
Previous
Photo 4024
Drip Drip Drop... Little April Showers ~
or........
Rain Drops Keep Falling On My Head........
Ha ha.......choices!
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
1
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6025
photos
70
followers
71
following
1102% complete
View this month »
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
4024
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX200 IS
Taken
3rd April 2025 8:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain.
,
drops.
Lou Ann
ace
So wonderful. Great capture of the water drops!
April 5th, 2025
