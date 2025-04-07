Previous
Golden Orb Weaving Spider ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4026

Golden Orb Weaving Spider ~

my identifier tells me!

i walked out my back door & straight into it's sticky thick web! EEK!
A lovely spider but, not to walk into the web!
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful shot, not so pleasant experience!
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact