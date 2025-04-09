Previous
Mother Swan ~ by happysnaps
Mother Swan ~

looking a little distressed........
She was stretching her neck & honking!
Father swan nowhere to be seen.

We waited 20 mins but, he didn't show!

As you can see they have built a large sheltered nest under the stone wall.
Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
