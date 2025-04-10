Sign up
Previous
Photo 4029
The Noise Was Deafening ~
as these nine lorikeets fought for position!
I don't know why because there is plenty of sunflower seed in those two dishes!
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
5
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
Tags
fight.
,
bird.
,
seed.
,
lorikeet.
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 10th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I love your photos of these colourful characters.
April 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
Ha ha I bet.
April 10th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
They are so colorful! I guess they are afraid there won’t be any seed left if they aren’t the first ones to eat! 😊
April 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So colourful - shame about the noise !!
April 10th, 2025
