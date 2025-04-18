Previous
In Memory Of My Dear Friend Joan ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4037

In Memory Of My Dear Friend Joan ~

We have been friends for 70 years & shared so very much!
This is an old photo but, Joan loved white flowers!
Joan passed away yesterday! She will be missed!
18th April 2025 18th Apr 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful tribute photo, Val! So sorry for the loss of your longtime friend!
April 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A sweet and lovely tribute. I’m so sorry for your loss.
April 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A beautiful tribute to your longtime friend.
April 18th, 2025  
