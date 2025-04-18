Sign up
Previous
Photo 4037
In Memory Of My Dear Friend Joan ~
We have been friends for 70 years & shared so very much!
This is an old photo but, Joan loved white flowers!
Joan passed away yesterday! She will be missed!
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
4
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6038
photos
71
followers
71
following
1106% complete
View this month »
4030
4031
4032
4033
4034
4035
4036
4037
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
30th March 2024 9:27am
flowers.
,
friend.
Barb
ace
Beautiful tribute photo, Val! So sorry for the loss of your longtime friend!
April 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 17th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A sweet and lovely tribute. I’m so sorry for your loss.
April 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A beautiful tribute to your longtime friend.
April 18th, 2025
