Mother Swan Is Still Sitting ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4039

Mother Swan Is Still Sitting ~

on her eggs, occasionally shifting a twig from here to there.....Perfection!
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 19th, 2025  
