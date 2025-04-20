Sign up
Photo 4039
Mother Swan Is Still Sitting ~
on her eggs, occasionally shifting a twig from here to there.....Perfection!
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
lake.
eggs.
swan.
nest.
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
April 19th, 2025
