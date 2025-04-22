Previous
The Lake Is As Clear As A Mirror ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4041

The Lake Is As Clear As A Mirror ~

and the reflections are glorious!
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful reflections on the glass like surface of the lake ! fav
April 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 22nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful reflections
April 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, how pretty.
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact