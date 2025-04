The Changing Of The Guard ~

to sit on the precious eggs!



1 L top.. Dad pushes mum from behind with his head.

2 L below. Dad makes mum stand by pushing her up from the side.

3 R top .... Dad helps mum stand & move forward.

4 R middle.Dad slides under mum & pushes her more forward so he is sitting on the eggs.



5 R bottom Now dad is on the nest guarding the eggs & mum slides into the water & can

eat!!



Such a delight to watch this happen!