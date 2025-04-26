Previous
A White Faced Heron ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4045

A White Faced Heron ~

watching the water rush by!!

At the lakes the water is overflowing & running fast after more rain!
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Watching and hoping to see a morsel to eat ! - nice shot !
April 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Well spotted and new to me, lovely capture of the two.
April 26th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely image.
April 26th, 2025  
