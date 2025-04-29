Previous
Such A Lovely Surprise ~ by happysnaps
Such A Lovely Surprise ~

came home the long way yesterday to look in another lake & we saw this beautiful swan gliding along on it's own.

Such a delight!
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Valerie Chesney

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
April 29th, 2025  
