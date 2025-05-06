Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4055
Raining Again ~
raindrops on my neighbor's citrus tree!
6th May 2025
6th May 25
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6056
photos
71
followers
71
following
1110% complete
View this month »
4048
4049
4050
4051
4052
4053
4054
4055
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
5th May 2025 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
tree.
,
rain.
,
lemon.
,
drops.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture - love all those even sized droplets on the fresh green leaves
May 5th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my the raindrops are lined up so perfectly!
May 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 5th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Well seen, fav!
May 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
We've certainly had plenty of rain lately haven't we.
May 5th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
I recognise the lime green of citrus leaves. The drops are lovely and well focused!
May 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close