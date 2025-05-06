Previous
Raining Again ~ by happysnaps
Raining Again ~

raindrops on my neighbor's citrus tree!
6th May 2025 6th May 25

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet capture - love all those even sized droplets on the fresh green leaves
May 5th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my the raindrops are lined up so perfectly!
May 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 5th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Well seen, fav!
May 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
We've certainly had plenty of rain lately haven't we.
May 5th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I recognise the lime green of citrus leaves. The drops are lovely and well focused!
May 5th, 2025  
