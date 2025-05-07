Previous
A Rather Spiky Grasshopper ~ by happysnaps
A Rather Spiky Grasshopper ~

on my tree trunk...
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 7th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful find!
May 7th, 2025  
