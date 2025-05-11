Previous
A Mossy Log ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4060

A Mossy Log ~

l was taken for a short walk in the bush & was so pleased to come upon this lovely log covered in moss..
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Barb ace
Delightful, Val!
May 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gloriously green.
May 11th, 2025  
