Twining Vines ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4062

Twining Vines ~


l was taken for a short walk in the bush & was so pleased to come upon this tree with vines starting to twine around the trunk!
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Barb ace
Fascinating! Glad those weren't snakes!!
May 13th, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
@bjywamer Ha Ha I thought that too. 😊
May 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful,textures.
May 13th, 2025  
