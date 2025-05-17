Previous
Two More Tree Trunks ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4066

Two More Tree Trunks ~

I can't resist wonderful tree trunks!
I can see faces in both, I do hope you can too!
Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
Valerie Chesney
