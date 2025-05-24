Sign up
Previous
Photo 4073
Is It A Statue Or ~
a cormorant on the deck of the water fountain preening!
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
4066
4067
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
Photo Details
Tags
lake.
,
bird.
,
fountain.
,
cormorant.
,
preen.
LManning (Laura)
ace
What an elegant curve in that neck.
May 24th, 2025
