Previous
Another Lovely Surprise ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4079

Another Lovely Surprise ~

a cygnet almost fully grown & on it's own..
feathers are turning black & it's beak is red..

Do you see the leg paddling there. Delightful..
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
They grow up so fast! Fun to see.
May 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous capture!
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact