Previous
Photo 4079
Another Lovely Surprise ~
a cygnet almost fully grown & on it's own..
feathers are turning black & it's beak is red..
Do you see the leg paddling there. Delightful..
30th May 2025
30th May 25
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6080
photos
71
followers
71
following
1117% complete
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
4077
4078
4079
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
23rd May 2025 10:34am
Tags
lake.
,
swan.
,
cygnet.
,
ripple.
LManning (Laura)
ace
They grow up so fast! Fun to see.
May 30th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture!
May 30th, 2025
