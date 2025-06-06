Sign up
Previous
Photo 4086
What's This..What's This ~
was at the lake photographing ducks when this Lizard's head popped out of the water!
I have not seen them swim there before.
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6087
photos
71
followers
71
following
Views
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
4th June 2025 10:07am
lizard.
lake.
head.
