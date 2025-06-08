Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4088
Pacific Black Ducks ~
At the duck pond..
The Pacific Black Duck is one of the most versatile of the Australian ducks. It frequents all types of water, from isolated forest pools to tidal mudflats.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6089
photos
71
followers
71
following
1120% complete
View this month »
4081
4082
4083
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th June 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
bird.
,
duck.
,
pond.
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 7th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
This is very special, feel like I should whisper
June 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet pair !
June 8th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Sweet shot!
June 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close