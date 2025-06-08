Previous
Pacific Black Ducks ~ by happysnaps
Pacific Black Ducks ~

At the duck pond..
The Pacific Black Duck is one of the most versatile of the Australian ducks. It frequents all types of water, from isolated forest pools to tidal mudflats.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 7th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
This is very special, feel like I should whisper
June 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet pair !
June 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Sweet shot!
June 8th, 2025  
