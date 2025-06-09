Sign up
Previous
Photo 4089
My Favourite Seat At The Lake ~
I love the sun sparkles on the water...
The light through the trees in the early morning is
glorious!
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
3
0
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6090
photos
71
followers
71
following
1120% complete
View this month »
4082
4083
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
7th June 2025 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun.
,
lake.
,
seat.
,
sparkle.
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful !
June 8th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely place to sit and watch the world go by
June 8th, 2025
