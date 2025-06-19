Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 4099
Blue Water Lilies ~
are just about finished...
They have been so lovely!
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
6100
photos
71
followers
71
following
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
blue.
,
reflection.
,
lily.
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the rippled reflections.
June 19th, 2025
