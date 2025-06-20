Previous
One Lone Swan ~ by happysnaps
One Lone Swan ~

stopped by two lakes on the way home & found this one lone swan!
could be a little sharper but it was
taken through the passenger side window..
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a great find and look at all that duck weed!
June 20th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
June 20th, 2025  
