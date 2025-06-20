Sign up
Previous
Photo 4100
One Lone Swan ~
stopped by two lakes on the way home & found this one lone swan!
could be a little sharper but it was
taken through the passenger side window..
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
2
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6101
photos
71
followers
71
following
1123% complete
View this month »
4093
4094
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weed
,
lake.
,
reflection.
,
swan.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a great find and look at all that duck weed!
June 20th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
June 20th, 2025
