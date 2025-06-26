Previous
More High Jinks ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4106

More High Jinks ~

in the back garden & high volume noise!
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
June 25th, 2025  
Barb ace
Delightful, and still marveling that these colorful birds are right in your yard!!
June 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact