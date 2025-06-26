Sign up
Photo 4106
More High Jinks ~
in the back garden & high volume noise!
26th June 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
bird.
,
lorikeet.
,
garden.seed.
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
June 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful, and still marveling that these colorful birds are right in your yard!!
June 26th, 2025
