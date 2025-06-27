Previous
Pandemonium ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4107

Pandemonium ~

on my neighbour opposites roof!
mayhem, for some while one takes no notice!
Look at the cockatoo in the middle to see what is missing..
Will post another photo tomorrow!
KWind ace
Super shot and title.
June 27th, 2025  
