Previous
Pandemonium 2 ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4108

Pandemonium 2 ~

the poor damaged bird is still being "pecked" on!

a very grey day & they all seem intent on doing more damage!
They are what I would call "a motley crew!"
Wait for tomorrow!!
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1125% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I wonder why? Great capture …
June 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact