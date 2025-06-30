Previous
An Innocent Cockatoo ~ by happysnaps
An Innocent Cockatoo ~

after the last confrontation all the birds flew away.
Then this beauty flew down onto the roof & looked so innocent!..........I wonder!
Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
