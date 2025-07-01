Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4111
Ibis On The Boardwalk & Reflections ~
sown at the lake!
I liked the Ibis shadow & reflections as the water was mirror like!
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6112
photos
70
followers
70
following
1126% complete
View this month »
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
29th June 2025 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow.
,
bird.
,
reflections.
,
ibis.
Barb
ace
Very attractive capture, Val!
July 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
The shadow is really neat.
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close