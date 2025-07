Point Cartwright Water Tank Art - Queensland

The Unitywater Point Cartwright water tank is situated on the headland within the Beacon

Lighthouse Reserve in Buddina.





Painted initially by Joel Fergie, Travis Vinson, & Jordon Bruce in March 2016, the artwork underwent a ‘mural makeover’ in April 2022 due to weather erosion. Despite this update, titled ‘Subsurface,’ the 2016 and 2022 murals remain almost identical, showcasing the diverse sea life of the Queensland coastline.