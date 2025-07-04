Sign up
Previous
Photo 4114
Just Paddling ~
Thought this water hen looked so cute just paddling along at the edge of the lake.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
hen.
,
paddle.
Joan Robillard
Good capture
July 3rd, 2025
