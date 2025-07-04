Previous
Just Paddling ~ by happysnaps
Just Paddling ~

Thought this water hen looked so cute just paddling along at the edge of the lake.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
July 3rd, 2025  
