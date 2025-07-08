Sign up
Previous
Photo 4118
Three Tree Trunks ~
I do like the different textures here!
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
7th July 2025 3:13pm
tree.
bark.
trunks.
LManning (Laura)
Oh yes, very nice textures!
July 8th, 2025
Lou Ann
So unusual. The one on the left looks like it has big staples in it.
July 8th, 2025
