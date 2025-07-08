Previous
Three Tree Trunks ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4118

Three Tree Trunks ~

I do like the different textures here!
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh yes, very nice textures!
July 8th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
So unusual. The one on the left looks like it has big staples in it.
July 8th, 2025  
