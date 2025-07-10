Previous
School Holiday Fun ~ by happysnaps
School Holiday Fun ~

sunny & 22C in mid winter, the beaches were beautiful!
For playing, swimming & walking/paddling!
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Valerie Chesney

I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Lou Ann
A wonderful summer beach fun collage. A treat for the kiddos for sure.
July 9th, 2025  
Beverley
Yippee it’s the holidays - super photos.
July 9th, 2025  
Kathy A
Such a fun collage
July 9th, 2025  
