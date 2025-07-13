Previous
The Resident Blue Tongue Lizard ~ by happysnaps
The Resident Blue Tongue Lizard ~

soaking up the sunshine...
the legs are very tiny but, can this lizard move fast!
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
nice
July 12th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
He’s a beauty
July 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous
July 12th, 2025  
