Photo 4125
Back At The Beach ~
The sun was shining brightly & the water was sparkling like diamonds!
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
sea
,
sun.
,
beach.
,
sparkle.
Babs
ace
Love the sparkling water
July 14th, 2025
