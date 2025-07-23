Sign up
Previous
Photo 4133
Butcher Bird On The Prowl ~
when the people at this table left the butcher bird was on the table looking for leftovers!
It poked it's beak in the cups but, nothing!
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st July 2025 11:29am
Tags
table.
bird.
coffee.
cup.
