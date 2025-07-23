Previous
Butcher Bird On The Prowl ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4133

when the people at this table left the butcher bird was on the table looking for leftovers!
It poked it's beak in the cups but, nothing!
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
