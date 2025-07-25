Sign up
Previous
Photo 4135
Tree Trunks ~
I so like tee trunks, the textures are so very different!
Found these on a short bush walk!
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
tree.
,
texture.
,
bush.
,
trunks.
