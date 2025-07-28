Previous
Three Spoonbills ~ by happysnaps
Three Spoonbills ~

another surprise as Spoonbills have not bee seen on this lake for some time!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Valerie Chesney

They are strange looking birds aren't they
July 27th, 2025  
Beautiful spoonbills playing in the sunshine
July 27th, 2025  
Lovely to see them
July 27th, 2025  
