Previous
Photo 4139
Beautiful Orchid ~
this beauty flowers in July each year with one gorgeous spike!
I re-potted it thinking it may spike more but, no, just the one again..
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
1
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6140
photos
71
followers
71
following
1133% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX200 IS
Taken
28th July 2025 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower.
,
orchid.
Lou Ann
ace
Oh it is gorgeous! It looks so healthy.
July 29th, 2025
