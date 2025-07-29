Previous
Beautiful Orchid ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4139

Beautiful Orchid ~

this beauty flowers in July each year with one gorgeous spike!

I re-potted it thinking it may spike more but, no, just the one again..
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
@happysnaps
1133% complete

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh it is gorgeous! It looks so healthy.
July 29th, 2025  
