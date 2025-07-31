Previous
First Bud Open ~ by happysnaps
Photo 4141

First Bud Open ~

on this lovely orchid Katrina @koalagardens potted for me!
It has so many buds!

When they are all open I will post another photo.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beverley ace
Aren’t the colours dreamy…so many buds… beautiful photo…
July 30th, 2025  
Barb ace
So lovely!
July 30th, 2025  
