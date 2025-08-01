Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4142
Follow The Leader ~
4.55 pm We stopped at the lake on the way home from friends & saw these whistling ducks! Just on dusk!
There were many more following...
loved the reflections too.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6143
photos
71
followers
71
following
1134% complete
View this month »
4135
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
4142
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
30th July 2025 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake.
,
bird.
,
duck.
,
reflections.
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous photo…such a lovely sight to see… soo cute.
With beautiful light beaming through on the reflections. Loveliness…
July 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
With beautiful light beaming through on the reflections. Loveliness…