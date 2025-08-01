Previous
Follow The Leader ~ by happysnaps
Follow The Leader ~

4.55 pm We stopped at the lake on the way home from friends & saw these whistling ducks! Just on dusk!

There were many more following...

loved the reflections too.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo…such a lovely sight to see… soo cute.
With beautiful light beaming through on the reflections. Loveliness…
July 31st, 2025  
