Magpie Serenade ~ by happysnaps
An early morning shower & this magpie sheltered under the eaves on our clothesline!
As soon as I appeared with my camera he stopped singing!
At least he stayed & I could take a photo!
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Valerie Chesney

Guess he didn’t want to get wet! I’m amazed he didn’t fly away.
August 1st, 2025  
Wonderful
August 1st, 2025  
