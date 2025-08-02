Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4143
Magpie Serenade ~
An early morning shower & this magpie sheltered under the eaves on our clothesline!
As soon as I appeared with my camera he stopped singing!
At least he stayed & I could take a photo!
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6144
photos
71
followers
71
following
1135% complete
View this month »
4136
4137
4138
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX200 IS
Taken
1st August 2025 8:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain.
,
bird.
,
song.
,
magpie.
Dorothy
ace
Guess he didn’t want to get wet! I’m amazed he didn’t fly away.
August 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close