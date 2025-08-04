Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4145
Small Turtle On A Small Rock ~
I have only seen " this" turtle a few time's over the years I have been visiting the lakes!
I was so happy to see it again in the same place!
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6146
photos
71
followers
71
following
1135% complete
View this month »
4138
4139
4140
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
3rd August 2025 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rock
,
lake.
,
turtle.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! bless !
August 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 4th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Quite the tail on that one!
August 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close