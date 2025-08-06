Sign up
Photo 4147
One Lone Swan ~
no other swan in sight!
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd August 2025 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swan.
,
lake.reflection
LManning (Laura)
ace
They are so elegant.
August 6th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture with the reflection.
August 6th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely capture!
August 6th, 2025
