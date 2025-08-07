Sign up
Previous
Photo 4148
Two Little Water Hens & Ripples ~
These two swam round & round then stopped still!
i so liked this as the ripples kept expanding out & out
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
Valerie Chesney
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 1500D
Taken
4th August 2025 10:09am
Tags
water.
,
lake.
,
hens
,
bird.
,
ripple.
