Gazania Flowers & Bees ~ by happysnaps
Gazania Flowers & Bees ~

my neighbours gazanias were always humming with bees!
Now I had to take many photos to find four bees!
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
