Another Delightful Swan Family ~ by happysnaps
Another Delightful Swan Family ~

just as we arrived at the 3rd lake dad & mum swan led their five cygnets out of the water & up to where a family feed them. They feed them the right seeds.
The 5th cygnet is walking between mum & dad.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Mark
Lovely light and family photo
August 16th, 2025  
