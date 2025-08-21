Previous
Ruffled Feathers ~ by happysnaps
This Butcher Bird flew in very fast & squawking then sat on the fence for quite a long time!

I wonder what upset this bird so much!
i know they are predators & are chased away!
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Valerie Chesney

Babs ace
Poor chap doesn't look happy.
August 20th, 2025  
