Previous
Photo 4165
My Gold Fish Plant ~
is flowering beautifully & the leaves are always shiny.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
5
1
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
6166
photos
68
followers
68
following
1141% complete
4158
4159
4160
4161
4162
4163
4164
4165
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N920I
Taken
23rd August 2025 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gold
,
leaves.
,
fish.
,
flower.
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice
August 23rd, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so pretty! I like the colors!
August 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 24th, 2025
Babs
ace
Fabulous.
August 24th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Made me laugh. It really does look like goldfish. Beautiful plant and capture.
August 24th, 2025
