My Gold Fish Plant ~ by happysnaps
My Gold Fish Plant ~

is flowering beautifully & the leaves are always shiny.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice
August 23rd, 2025  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is so pretty! I like the colors!
August 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 24th, 2025  
Babs ace
Fabulous.
August 24th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Made me laugh. It really does look like goldfish. Beautiful plant and capture.
August 24th, 2025  
