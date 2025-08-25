Previous
Spotted Dove (Spilopelia chinensis). by happysnaps
Photo 4166

Spotted Dove (Spilopelia chinensis).

I so like this dove & it only visits rarely..

Here it is sitting in my neighbour's gum tree looking down at our feeders with sunflower seed in!

It didn't come down to the feeders today!
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
1141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 25th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my, he’s beautiful. Not like any dove I have ever seen.
August 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact