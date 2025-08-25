Sign up
Previous
Photo 4166
Spotted Dove (Spilopelia chinensis).
I so like this dove & it only visits rarely..
Here it is sitting in my neighbour's gum tree looking down at our feeders with sunflower seed in!
It didn't come down to the feeders today!
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
Tags
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
August 25th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my, he’s beautiful. Not like any dove I have ever seen.
August 25th, 2025
