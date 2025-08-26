Previous
Another Lovely Orchid ~ by happysnaps
Another Lovely Orchid ~

This orchid was given to me by a friend, it was very sick & she thought I could save it. Oh Dear!

I did manage to save it & this is it's second flowering! My friend said..' you saved it it's yours now'! How lovely!
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Barb
Simply gorgeous, Val!
August 26th, 2025  
Corinne C
Beautiful
August 26th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Beautiful! And you even got it to reflower.
August 26th, 2025  
